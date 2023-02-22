NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Earl Timberlake scored 23 points as Bryant beat NJIT 79-78 on Wednesday night.

Timberlake also added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-10, 8-6 America East Conference). Charles Pride was 8 of 15 shooting and scored 18 points. Tyler Brelsford was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Pride’s basket gave the Bulldogs a 71-69 with 5:53 remaining and they led the remainder.

The Highlanders (7-20, 4-10) were led by Adam Hess, who posted 25 points. Kevin Osawe added 23 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for NJIT. In addition, Raheim Sullivan finished with seven points, five assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Bryant hosts Vermont while NJIT visits Albany (NY).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.