AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Nicolas Timberlake’s 27 points helped Towson defeat Massachusetts 67-55 on Thursday night.

Timberlake also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (2-0). Cameron Holden scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. James Gibson recorded eight points and was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Matt Cross led the way for the Minutemen (1-1) with 13 points. UMass also got 13 points from Isaac Kante. Wildens Leveque also recorded eight points and seven rebounds.

Towson was outscored by UMass in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Timberlake led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Towson’s next game is Sunday against Pennsylvania on the road. UMass plays Colorado on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.