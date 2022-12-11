RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP)Earl Timberlake had 23 points in Bryant’s 104-97 overtime victory over Manhattan on Sunday.

Timberlake had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-3). Antwan Walker scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Sherif Kenney shot 8 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 20 points, while adding six rebounds.

Samir Stewart led the way for the Jaspers (3-6) with 35 points and five assists. Manhattan also got 16 points and six rebounds from Raziel Hayun. Marques Watson also had 15 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.