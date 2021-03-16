Tiger Woods returns to video games, this time with 2K series

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner’s ceremony after winning the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan. A man who found Woods unconscious in a mangled SUV last week after the golf star who later told sheriff’s deputies he did not know how the collision occurred and didn’t even remember driving, crashed the vehicle in Southern California, authorities said in court documents. Law enforcement has not previously disclosed that Woods had been unconscious following the collision. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Tiger Woods is back in the game — digitally, at least.

Woods has signed a long-term partnership with the company behind the “PGA Tour 2K” video game series, returning the 15-time major champion to an industry he once dominated with EA Sports.

The deal was announced Tuesday, nearly a month after Woods suffered career-threatening leg injuries when he crashed an SUV on a steep road in the Los Angeles suburbs.

It’s possible Woods may never return to the PGA Tour, where his 82 victories are tied with Sam Snead for most all-time, but his name and likeness will be used exclusively in the “PGA Tour 2K” franchise. Woods was not among the players included in last year’s 2K game, and it’s unclear if he’ll be added or if his name or image will be used on the cover. A news release from 2K said only that Woods would be an executive director and consultant.

Woods was partnered with EA Sports for 15 years, and the “Tiger Woods PGA Tour” series is among the most successful sports video games ever. Woods and EA Sports parted in 2013, four years after news of Woods’ extramarital affairs tarnished his public image.

EA Sports rebuilt the game from scratch and put Rory McIlroy on the cover in 2015, but the reboot got subpar reviews. EA Sports hasn’t produced a golf game since.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods said in a statement released by 2K. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

