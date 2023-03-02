OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)The Oklahoma City Thunder expect forward Kenrich Williams to miss the rest of the season with an injury to his left wrist.

The team said Thursday Williams will need surgery. He was hurt on Tuesday in a game against the Sacramento Kings. Williams signed a multi-year extension last summer. The fifth-year player averaged 8.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 51.7% from the field this season. His 26 charges drawn lead the NBA.

Williams went undrafted out of TCU, but he has appeared in 200 NBA games, including 60 starts, in his career with New Orleans and Oklahoma City. He has career averages of 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

—

