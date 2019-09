PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Three local high school running backs are in the Florida Top Ten for rushing yards.

The No. 3 rusher in the state of Florida is Sneads Calvin Stringer. Stringer has 875 rushing yards this season and 14 touchdowns.

Coming right behind him at No. 4 in the state is North Bay Haven’s Camiren Gant. Gant has 783 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Then Vernon’s K’wan Powell came in at No. 6 on the list. He has 702 rushing yards this year and 12 touchdowns.