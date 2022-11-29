DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Jackson Threadgill made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and Charlotte beat Davidson 68-66 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Aly Khalifa had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the 49ers (6-2). Igor Milicic Jr. scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Lu’Cye Patterson recorded nine points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

Foster Loyer led the Wildcats (6-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, eight assists and two steals. Sam Mennenga added 21 points and seven rebounds for Davidson. In addition, Desmond Watson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.