LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP)Noah Thomasson’s 22 points helped Niagara defeat Mount St. Mary’s 67-55 on Saturday.

Thomasson shot 8 for 14 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Purple Eagles (7-5, 2-1 Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sam Iorio scored 12 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Aaron Gray recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Dakota Leffew led the Mountaineers (5-9, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Jalen Benjamin added 11 points for Mount St. Mary’s. In addition, George Tinsley finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Niagara is a Friday matchup with Fairfield on the road, while Mount St. Mary’s visits Marist on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.