FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Tanner Thomas had 14 points in Sacred Heart’s 67-55 victory against Wagner on Wednesday night in a quarterfinal of the Northeast Conference Tournament.

Thomas also had eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Pioneers (16-16). Nico Galette scored 14 points while going 5 of 11 from the field. Joey Reilly recorded 12 points.

The No. 5 seed Seahawks (15-13) were led by Brandon Brown, who recorded 15 points and 15 rebounds. Rahmir Moore added 14 points for Wagner. Ja’Mier Fletcher also had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Sacred Heart took the lead with 5:33 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Raheem Solomon led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 25-20 at the break. Sacred Heart pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 14 points.

Sacred Heart will play at top-seeded Merrimack in a semifinal on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.