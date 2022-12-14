STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Kalil Thomas scored 21 points to help Morehead State defeat Georgia Southern 74-71 on Wednesday night.

Thomas was 8 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Eagles (6-5). Mark Freeman scored 13 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five assists. Alex Gross shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Eagles (6-5) were led by Andrei Savrasov, who recorded 22 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Jalen Finch added 15 points for Georgia Southern. Tai Strickland also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.