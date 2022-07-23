MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in franchise history, DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 94-84 Friday night.

Thomas made 7 of 13 from the field and finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists – the 17th triple-double in WNBA history – and three steals. Courtney Williams also scored 15 points for Connecticut (18-9) and Brionna Jones and Bria Hartley scored 11 apiece.

Aerial Powers led the Lynx (10-18) with 14 points and Rachel Banham added 11. Sylvia Fowles, Kayla McBride and Nikolina Milic scored 12 points apiece.

SKY 89, WINGS 83

CHICAGO (AP) – Kahleah Copper scored 19 points and Julie Allemand had 11 of her season-high 13 in the fourth quarter to lead Chicago to its sixth straight win.

Candace Parker had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Sky (21-6). Emma Meesseman added 13 points, a season-high nine assists and three blocks, and Allie Quigley scored 10 points.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 28 points to lead Dallas (11-15). Isabelle Harrison had 18 on 8-of-10 shooting, Teaira McCowan added 15 points and Kayla Thornton scored 11.

Ogunbowale made two 3-pointers in the final 4 minutes for Dallas, but Allemand had a 3, a layup and three free throws to seal Chicago’s win.

MERCURY 94, STORM 78

PHOENIX (AP) – Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a career-high 35 points, Diana Taurasi hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 28 points and Phoenix used a dominant fourth quarter to beat Seattle.

Sophie Cunningham hit five 3-pointers – her 10th consecutive game with at least two made 3s – and scored 19 points for Phoenix. The Mercury made a season-high 14 3s.

The Mercury went into the fourth quarter trailing 65-60 but Taurasi hit a 3 to open the period and her three-point play with 7:35 to play gave Phoenix a one-point lead. Tina Charles scored to give Seattle a 69-68 lead 25 seconds later but Diggins-Smith hit a jumper with 6:55 left that sparked a 17-0 run.

The game was 46th, and potentially the last, meeting between Taurasi and Seattle’s Sue Bird, the WNBA’s all-time leaders in points and assists, respectively and gave Taurasi 500 career games, second-most in league history – behind Bird.

Phoenix (12-16) swept the three-game regular-season series with the Storm 3-0 and, with 10 regular season games remaining, moved into a virtual tie with Dallas for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Breanna Stewart lead Seattle (17-10) with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Jewell Loyd added 15 points and Tina Charles added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

—

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports