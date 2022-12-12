The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
RecordPtsPvs
1. Purdue (27)10-01,5084
2. Virginia (19)8-01,4763
3. UConn (15)11-01,4665
4. Alabama8-11,3268
5. Houston9-11,2241
6. Tennessee (1)9-11,1897
7. Texas7-11,1732
8. Kansas9-11,1656
9. Arizona8-11,09610
10. Arkansas9-11,0299
11. Baylor7-288112
12. Duke10-284015
13. Kentucky7-268816
14. Indiana8-262214
15. Gonzaga7-362118
16. UCLA8-260619
17. Mississippi St.9-050123
18. Illinois7-348717
19. Auburn8-145311
20. Maryland8-241413
21. TCU8-127024
22. Wisconsin8-2255-
23. Ohio St.7-220925
24. Virginia Tech10-1109-
25. Miami10-1100-
Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Coll of Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Arizona St 39, Iowa St. 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15, San Diego St. 14, Texas Tech 14, Utah 12, New Mexico 12, Creighton 11, Michigan St. 5, Utah St. 4, Kansas St 2.