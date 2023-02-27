The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
RecordPtsPvs
1. Houston (49)27-21,5311
2. Alabama (5)25-41,4562
3. Kansas (8)24-51,4453
4. UCLA25-41,3914
5. Purdue24-51,2005
6. Marquette23-61,17310
7. Baylor21-81,0999
8. Arizona24-51,0917
9. Texas22-71,0778
10. Gonzaga25-51,02612
11. Kansas St22-71,00214
12. Tennessee21-873611
13. Virginia21-67186
14. UConn22-771418
15. Indiana20-969717
16. Miami23-666813
17. Saint Mary’s25-659215
18. San Diego St.23-555222
19. Xavier21-850516
20. Providence21-829920
21. Maryland20-9184-
22. TCU19-1017324
23. Kentucky20-9162-
24. Texas A&M21-816125
25. Pittsburgh21-8140-
Others receiving votes: Creighton 87, Duke 78, Oral Roberts 40, Northwestern 39, FAU 25, Iowa St. 20, Nevada 17, Missouri 16, Arkansas 7, NC State 6, Coll of Charleston 6, Clemson 5, Memphis 4, Southern Cal 3, Boise St. 3, VCU 1, West Virginia 1.