The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
RecordPtsPvs
1. Houston (48)25-21,5342
2. Alabama (7)23-41,4481
3. Kansas (7)22-51,4095
4. UCLA23-41,3634
5. Purdue24-41,2943
6. Virginia21-41,2287
7. Arizona24-41,2138
8. Texas21-61,0836
9. Baylor20-71,0139
10. Marquette21-696811
11. Tennessee20-788710
12. Gonzaga23-585613
13. Miami22-583315
14. Kansas St20-766612
15. Saint Mary’s24-565017
16. Xavier20-756316
17. Indiana19-853914
18. UConn20-744020
19. Creighton18-936118
20. Providence20-735024
21. Northwestern20-7349-
22. San Diego St.21-533621
23. Iowa St.17-930919
24. TCU18-916222
25. Texas A&M20-7125-
Others receiving votes: NC State 54, Pittsburgh 34, Oral Roberts 14, Maryland 14, Kentucky 12, Boise St. 12, FAU 6, Arkansas 6, Coll of Charleston 4, Missouri 3, Duke 3, Southern Miss 3, Illinois 2, Kent St. 2, Oklahoma St. 1, Nevada 1.