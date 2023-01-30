The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPvs

1. Purdue (62)21-11,5501

2. Tennessee18-31,4434

3. Houston20-21,4153

4. Alabama18-31,3122

5. Arizona19-31,3106

6. Virginia16-31,2587

7. Kansas St18-31,1905

8. Kansas17-41,0349

9. UCLA17-49938

10. Texas17-493910

11. Baylor16-590517

12. Gonzaga18-483714

13. Iowa St.15-583212

14. Marquette17-576916

15. TCU16-575211

16. Xavier17-568913

17. Providence17-543823

18. Saint Mary’s19-441922

19. FAU21-139221

20. Clemson18-434024

21. Indiana15-6250-

22. San Diego St.17-4170-

23. Miami16-514620

24. UConn16-613119

25. Auburn16-511715

Others receiving votes: Missouri 74, Coll of Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, NC State 39, Boise St. 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Pittsburgh 9, Arkansas 9, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, West Virginia 2, Saint Louis 1, Southern Cal 1.