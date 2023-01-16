The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
RecordPtsPvs
1. Houston (34)17-11,4601
2. Kansas (23)16-11,4462
3. Purdue (3)16-11,3823
4. Alabama15-21,3474
5. UCLA16-21,2377
6. Gonzaga16-31,1788
7. Texas15-21,12210
8. Xavier15-31,04712
9. Tennessee14-31,0195
10. Virginia13-392613
11. Arizona15-38389
12. Iowa St.13-379514
13. Kansas St15-277111
14. TCU14-375317
15. UConn15-46686
16. Auburn14-355321
17. Miami14-348716
18. Coll of Charleston18-135122
19. Clemson15-3339-
20. Marquette14-530625
21. Baylor12-5267-
22. Providence14-426219
23. Rutgers13-5131-
24. FAU16-1126-
25. Arkansas12-511515
Others receiving votes: NC State 111, Saint Mary’s 106, Arizona St 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego St. 44, Michigan St. 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent St. 8, Boise St. 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio St. 3, Missouri 3, Iowa 2, VCU 2, North Carolina 1.