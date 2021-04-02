The Latest: NHL juggles schedule after COVID postponements

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko walks on the ice and shoots a puck around after the team’s NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the novel coronavirus on sports around the world:

The NHL has moved Winnipeg’s home game against Ottawa that was originally scheduled for May 7 to Monday.

The league announced the schedule change Friday and said it was a result of recently postponed games affecting the Jets and Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks have had their games postponed through Tuesday after two players and a member of the coaching staff entered the league’s COVID protocol.

The postponed contests include games originally scheduled for Sunday and Tuesday in Winnipeg.

The Washington Nationals say their season-opening three-game series against the New York Mets has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

That includes games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Nationals Park. Thursday night’s game already had been put off.

At least three Nationals players have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

General manager Mike Rizzo said Thursday a fourth player has been deemed a “likely positive.”

The team’s statement announcing the series has been scrapped said the decision was “due to continued follow-up testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”

