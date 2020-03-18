The Latest: Russell Wilson, Ciara donating 1 million meals

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. Ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and its players is an important step closer after a narrow majority approval by team union representatives, but there’s still work to be done to ensure another decade of labor peace. Wilson is one of the players who have spoken out against the current proposal.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on sports around the world (all times local):

1 a.m.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and pop star wife Ciara have announced they are donating 1 million meals through Seattle’s Food Lifeline to help provide meals for those in need during the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

“Everything we do together makes a difference,” Ciara said in a video posted to her Twitter account. “And together we will conquer this tough time that we’re going through.”

According to Food Lifeline’s website, the organization provides the equivalent of 134,000 meals daily and had 58 million pounds of food sourced last year.

