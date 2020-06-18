The Latest: ACC moving football media days to virtual format

Sporting’s mascot lion waves from the empty stands during the Portuguese League soccer match between Sporting CP and Pacos de Ferreira at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, June 12, 2020. The Portuguese League soccer matches are being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Antonio Cotrim/Pool via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving its football media days online, making it the last of the 10 FBS leagues to announce it is going virtual because of concerns about COVID-19.

The ACC Football Kickoff was originally scheduled to be held at The Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has been rescheduled for July 21-23 with coverage on the ACC Network. Commissioner John Swofford, each of the conference’s 14 head coaches and selected players will be featured.

___

Norwich midfielder Marco Stiepermann has returned to training after self-isolating at home following a positive test for COVID-19.

The English club was informed of the positive test on Friday. That was the same day Norwich played Tottenham in a friendly ahead of the resumption of the Premier League.

Norwich says Stiepermann has remained asymptomatic and has since taken two further tests that returned negative results.

Norwich is in last place in the league and hosts Southampton on Friday in their first Premier League game back after the three-month suspension.

One person has tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks. The Premier League announced that 1,541 tests had been conducted on players and club staff on June 15 and 16.

___

The Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel wants to cancel its 50th anniversary edition in October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say they told tour officials they would “prefer to cancel this year’s edition of the tournament in light of the current situation.”

Tournament head Roger Brennwald says playing the event with no fans or with social distancing “have to be ruled out for us in Basel on economic grounds.”

The ATP is expected to decide on its end-of-season indoor schedule in mid-July.

Brennwald says “it looks like coronavirus is on match point and is set for victory.”

Hometown great Roger Federer was already set to miss the tournament where he worked as a ballboy and is the record 10-time champion. He ended his season this month to recover from knee surgery.

___

