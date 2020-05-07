The Latest: Peach Bowl gives $1.09M for Georgia screenings

FILE – In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Jason Hackedorn looks into Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians baseball team, in Cleveland. With the distinct possibility of pro sports resuming in empty venues, a recent poll suggests a majority of U.S. fans wouldn’t feel safe attending games anyway without a coronavirus vaccine.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Peach Bowl is donating $1.09 million to help fund COVID-19 screenings in Georgia.

The bowl announced it will help fund the telemedicine screening mobile app developed by Augusta University Health System. The AU Health ExpressCare app allows for free virtual screenings for the virus throughout the day with no appointment.

Patients who screen positive will be scheduled for tests.

Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan says the aim is giving Georgia residents access to screenings and tests “as soon as possible.”

___

The Swiss soccer league says clubs will discuss on May 29 if they want to resume playing in June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The league says the meeting of the 20 clubs will be two days after the next Swiss federal government update on easing restrictions.

A restart on June 19 leaves seven weekends and six midweek games to meet UEFA’s preferred Aug. 3 target to complete domestic seasons.

St. Gallen leads defending champion Young Boys on goal difference and is five points ahead of third-place Basel.

Switzerland’s government has said professional clubs can resume training Monday. Games in empty stadiums should be possible from June 8.

The league says the government has advised that teams are no longer eligible for an unemployment insurance program when players start training. The league says it is having “very constructive” talks with the government about further federal aid.

___

The International Canoe Federation says it is planning its budget in case the Tokyo Olympics get canceled in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICF says its board “approved two budget scenarios” up to 2022 taking into account “the chance of no competition or Olympics in 2021.”

The ICF is due to get about $16 million from the International Olympic Committee as a share of revenue from the postponed Tokyo Games.

The ICF has postponed or canceled all international events through August. It is due to have an election congress in December when president Jose Perurena steps down after 12 years.

___

German soccer league managing director Christian Seifert says the Bundesliga season will resume on May 16.

The matches will be played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes one day after Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors agreed the season could resume.

The Bundesliga was suspended on March 13 with nine rounds remaining. Seifert says the league will begin again where it left off.

Seifert was speaking after a video conference with members from the country’s 36 clubs in the top two divisions. The second division will also resume on May 16.

___

The French Tennis Federation says it will refund tickets purchased for the French Open because of uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros was initially slated to be held May 24-June 7 but has been rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

The FFT says it “has taken the decision to cancel and refund all tickets purchased for the original dates of Roland Garros.”

The FFT is also working closely with French authorities “to establish the necessary measures which will ensure the health and security of all guests attending the tournament.”

Refunds will be received by end of May and a new ticketing procedure will be opened if the tournament goes ahead.

___

Formula One says Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona midfielder Arthur will compete alongside drivers in this weekend’s virtual Spanish Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Alex Albon, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will be the F1 drivers in Sunday’s event.

Aguero will race for Red Bull alongside Albon. Courtois will run for Alfa Romeo in his second virtual race. Arthur will be with Haas.

Golfer Ian Poulter will make his third appearance with Renault.

The virtual Spanish GP will take place during the same weekend the real race was scheduled to run at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit. The race will consist of a qualifying session and a 33-lap race.

The F1 season hasn’t started yet because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

The Gibraltar soccer federation says it has declared the league season null and void with no champion.

The top two teams in the league were Europa and St. Joseph’s when the coronavirus pandemic caused the season to be suspended. The federation says they were so close in the standings it could not declare a champion “in the interests of sporting integrity.”

The federation said last week that on government advice the season could not be completed by a UEFA-set deadline for Gibraltar of July 20.

Europa will enter next season’s Champions League qualifying rounds. St. Joseph’s and third-place Lincoln Red Imps will enter the Europa League.

___

The president of French soccer club Lyon says he hopes the resumption of the German league can prompt a reversal of the decision to end the season in his own country.

The top two leagues in Germany have been given the go-ahead to play in empty stadiums following a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors.

The 10 remaining league matches in France were canceled last week. Paris Saint-Germain was declared champion and Lyon finished outside the European places in seventh.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says on sports daily L’Equipe’s website “it might not be too late to imagine … something coherent on a political level.”

He adds that “by adapting our methods we could probably have finished the league.”

Aulas argued for a playoff system to end the league by late August and reserved the possibility to claim damages he estimated at tens of millions of euros (dollars).

___

The Kontinental Hockey League says it will not name a champion after it stopped the season part-way through the playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russia-based league shut down in March but didn’t immediately decide how the final standings would be determined. The league is widely considered to be the strongest outside the NHL.

The KHL says the eight teams still in the playoffs at the time the season ended will be ruled as jointly finishing in the top eight positions.

___

Soccer clubs from Germany’s top two divisions will discuss setting a date to resume the suspended season amid the coronavirus pandemic. It could be as soon as next week.

The German Football League’s board reportedly favors a start date of May 15 but some clubs want it later.

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann backs a May 23 start to “reduce the injury risk” with more training and because some clubs were cleared to return to training earlier than others. Mainz wants two weeks to prepare.

The league was given the go-ahead Wednesday to play in empty stadiums following a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors.

More teams are returning to full-team training instead of working in small groups.

Borussia Mönchengladbach is resuming full training despite what it called “very weak positive” coronavirus tests for one player and one staff member. The club says the player has since tested negative twice and the staff member is isolating at home after one negative test.

___

Brescia captain Daniele Gastaldello says his entire squad opposes resuming the Serie A soccer season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gastaldello tells Italian daily La Repubblica “we don’t feel safe. They’re asking us to resume training and to get back out onto the field right away … It’s putting all of the players’ safety on the line.”

He says “I’m speaking for me and for my teammates” and adds it’s not worth it “if the price of resuming is us getting seriously injured.”

Most clubs in the Italian league are resuming training on an individual basis this week but last-place Brescia is one of the holdouts.

Brescia is one of areas hit hardest by the virus but Gastaldello says he was never tested.

He says “we’ll know if we’ve had it only once they test us before training.”

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has also been a vociferous opponent to resuming the season but says it’s not because he wants his club to avoid relegation.

The Italian government has not yet approved the resumption of the season.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports