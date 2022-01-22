The Latest: Berrettini into Australian Open quarterfinals

Ash Barty of Australia serves to Camila Giorgi of Italy during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Sunday (all times local):

11:20 p.m.

Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini completed a Grand Slam set by advancing to the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over 19th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta in the last match on Day 7.

The seventh-seeded Berrettini has now reached the quarterfinals at all four of the tennis majors.

He hit 28 aces and 57 winners against Carreno Busta and will next play No. 17 Gael Monfils, who beat Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to make it to the last eight for the second time in 17 trips to Melbourne Park.

Berrettini beat Monfils in five sets in the 2019 U.S. Open quarterfinals.

___

8:40 p.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty has reached the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova.

Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win her home Grand Slam title since 1978 and has gone through the first four rounds without dropping a set. She’s into the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park for the fourth straight year.

Anisimova was coming off a third-round upset over defending champion Naomi Osaka, when she saved two match points.

She broke Barty’s opening service game of the second set — a first for the tournament — but the two-time major winner responded by breaking back and taking six of the last seven games.

Barty beat Anisimova in the semifinals of the French Open in 2019 on the way to winning her first Grand Slam title.

Asked if it’s a good omen, Barty said “Let’s wait and see.”

Barty will next play No. 21-seeded Jessica Pegula, who beat fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-6 (0), 6-3.

___

6 p.m.

Denis Shapovalov has upset third-seeded Alexander Zverev to move into an Australian Open quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal.

The No. 14-seeded Shapovalov is into the quarterfinals in Australia for the first time.

The 22-year-old Canadian finished off a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Olympic gold medalist Zverev on Margaret Court Arena less than an hour after Nadal secured his spot in the Australian Open quarterfinals for the 14th time.

Shapovalov spent almost 11 hours on court through the first three rounds, winning twice in four sets and once in five, and was surprised by the relative speed of his 2-hour, 21-minute win over Zverev.

“Probably the one I least expected to finish in three,” he said. “Definitely happy with where the game is at. I played pretty smart today.”

Nadal got the better of an almost 29-minute tiebreaker in the first set on his way to beating Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

___

5:15 p.m.

Rafael Nadal is into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the 14th time after beating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets following a long opening tiebreaker.

Nadal needed seven set points before finishing off the 28-minute, 40-second tiebreaker on the way to his 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2 fourth-round victory.

It extended his streak to 21 straight wins against fellow left-handers.

Nadal moved to equal-second with John Newcombe on the all-time list for most quarterfinals in Australia. Roger Federer tops that list with 15. It’s also his 45th time into the last eight at a Grand Slam tournament, which is third on the all-time list behind Federer (58) and Novak Djokovic (51).

Nadal is now potentially three victories away from a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

___

2:45 p.m.

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova has reached the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in their fourth round match on Rod Laver Arena.

The fourth-seeded Krejcikova needed only 85 minutes to beat the 2012 and 2013 champion and progress to her third quarterfinal in four Grand Slams events.

She will next play 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys, who had 6-3, 6-1 victory over eighth-seeded Paula Badosa.

Azarenka, seeded 24th, made 28 unforced errors and dropped five service games.

Krejcikova broke Azarenka’s serve in the third game and again in the seventh to take control of the first set.

She broke again the opening game of the second set and then was rarely troubled in closing out as temperatures approached 34 Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit).

Keys beat Badosa 6-3, 6-1 in the first match of Day 7 on Rod Laver Arena.

—-

12:45 p.m.

Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys became the first woman to reach this year’s Australian Open quarterfinals with a dominant 6-3, 6-1 victory over eighth-seed Spaniard Paula Badosa.

The 26-year-old American, who defeated 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round, never looked troubled against the higher-ranked Badosa in their first career meeting, racking up 26 winners as she continued her unbeaten start to the year.

Keys, who claimed her sixth career title last week in Adelaide, raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first set before consolidating her advantage to close out the first set in 32 minutes.

The second set was even more one-sided for the unseeded American, breaking Badosa in the first, third, fifth and seventh games to wrap up the win in 1:09 and earn her first quarterfinal berth in Australia since 2018.

The 24-year-old Badosa, who was also unbeaten this year after winning the Sydney International earlier this month, made 10 double faults and lost her service game five times.

Keys will play the winner of two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

——

11:10 a.m.

Play has started on Day 7 at the Australian Open and the temperature is expected to top 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) as the fourth round begins.

Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys faces a tough encounter with eighth-seed Spaniard Paola Badosa in the first of the fourth-round matches on Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

Later, top-ranked Ash Barty will continue her bid to break a long Australian Open drought when she plays No. 60-ranked Amanda Anisimova. Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win the championship here since 1978.

The 20-year-old Anisimova saved two match points in a stunning upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.

In the men’s draw, Rafael Nadal will continue his quest for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he takes on French left-hander Adrian Mannarino, while No. 3 Alexander Zverev faces a tricky match against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov.

Other matches include No. 7 Matteo Berrettini against Pablo Carreno Busta, and No.17 Gael Monfils meeting Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka plays French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and Jessica Pergula faces fifth-seed Maria Sakkari.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports