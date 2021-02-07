These are the most-searched Super Bowl foods in your state

(NEXSTAR) – With just hours left before the Super Bowl, people are scrambling to put together their menus for the Big Game.

Earlier this week, Google revealed the most-searched recipes in each state.

Some of the most popular game day foods were dips, not surprisingly, with 7 layer largely dominating in the west and buffalo chicken in the east.

If you’re wondering why Texas’ top game day food is chocolate chip cookies, for example, keep in mind that desserts were also included in the data, along with dips, appetizers, side dishes and main dishes.

As for the four states that searched most for side dishes, the residents of three – Colorado, Tennessee and Massachusetts – were all looking for chili recipes.

As for the main dishes, birria tacos were the standout, topping search trends in Nevada, Mississippi and Idaho.

Chicken wings, sliders and charcuterie board were some of the top appetizer recipes.

See a full list of the most searched Super Bowl foods by state: