EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Jaylen Sebree had 28 points in Tennessee Tech’s 78-63 win over UT Martin the Ohio Valley Conference semifinals on Friday.

Tennessee Tech, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, will face fifth-seeded Southeast Missouri State in Saturday’s championship game.

Sebree also contributed 14 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (15-16). Brett Thompson scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Tyrone Perry recorded nine points and shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Skyhawks (18-13) were led in scoring by KK Curry, who finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Jordan Sears added 15 points for UT Martin. In addition, Parker Stewart had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Tennessee Tech got a team-high seven points across the first half from Sebree, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 26-26. Tennessee Tech took the lead for what would be the final time on Thompson’s jump shot with 15:41 left in the contest. His team would outscore UT Martin by 15 points in the final half.

