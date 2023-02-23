MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Zion Griffin scored 19 points as Tennessee State beat UT Martin 88-82 on Thursday night.

Griffin shot 7 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (18-12, 10-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Adong Makuoi scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. was 4 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Jordan Sears led the way for the Skyhawks (18-12, 10-7) with 20 points. UT Martin also got 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks from Parker Stewart. In addition, K.J. Simon finished with 16 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.