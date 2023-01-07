HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Jahmyl Telfort scored 19 points and Northeastern breezed to a 79-63 victory over Hampton on Saturday.

Telfort hit three 3-pointers for the Huskies (6-9, 2-2). Coleman Stucke had 14 points and Masai Troutman scored 11. Chris Doherty pitched in with eight points and eight rebounds.

Russell Dean had 17 points and six assists to pace the Pirates (3-13, 0-4), who have lost seven straight. Marquis Godwin had 16 points and five rebounds.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25