TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Russel Tchewa’s 11 points helped South Florida defeat Dartmouth 59-55 on Friday night.

Tchewa added eight rebounds for the Bulls (5-6). Tyler Harris scored 10 points and added three steals. Selton Miguel shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Dame Adelekun led the Big Green (4-9) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Romeo Myrthil added 11 points and two steals for Dartmouth. Jaren Johnson also had nine points.

South Florida went into halftime ahead of Dartmouth 34-30. Tchewa put up eight points in the half. Sam Hines Jr. led South Florida with six second-half points.

