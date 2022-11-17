OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Andrew Taylor’s 26 points helped Marshall defeat Miami (OH) 95-69 on Thursday night.

Taylor had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Thundering Herd (2-1). Wyatt Fricks scored 19 points while going 7 of 11 (5 for 7 from distance). Kamdyn Curfman recorded 16 points and shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Anderson Mirambeaux led the RedHawks (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Julian Lewis added 15 points for Miami (OH). Billy Smith also had nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.