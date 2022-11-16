CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 19 points and Oregon State rolled past its cross-town rival, Bushnell University, posting an 83-66 victory on Tuesday night.

The NAIA-member Beacons hung with their PAC-12 neighbors, trailing by just seven at intermission and were outscored by just 10 points in the second half.

Jordan Pope scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out seven assists for the Beavers (3-0), who shot 34 of 65 from the field (52.3%). Rodrigue Andela contributed 14 points, eight boards and five assists off the bench and Dzmitry Ryuny chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds.

Spencer Hoffman led all scorers with 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Bushnell. Trevon Richmond went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 12 points.

Oregon State plays host to Portland State before taking on No. 7 Duke on Nov. 24 in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland.

