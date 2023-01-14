EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Ray’Sean Taylor scored 18 points and SIU Edwardsville beat Lindenwood 68-58 on Saturday night.

Taylor added five assists for the Cougars (14-5, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Damarco Minor finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Shamar Wright added 11 points and seven boards.

Keenon Cole and Brandon Trimble both scored 12 to pace the Lions (7-12, 2-4). Kevin Caldwell Jr. had nine points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. SIU-Edwardsville hosts Morehead State while Lindenwood hosts Southern Indiana.

