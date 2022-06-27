PHOENIX (AP)Diana Taurasi scored 27 points with a season-high seven 3-pointers, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 17 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 83-71 on Monday night.

Taurasi made three 3-pointers in the opening four minutes and finished 7 of 15 from distance to reach the 20-point plateau for the seventh time this season.

Sophie Cunningham, in her fourth start of the season, had 16 points and Diamond DeShields scored 11 for Phoenix (8-12), which hosts Indiana on Wednesday.

Cunningham scored the final five points of the first half to help Phoenix lead 45-41 at the break. Cunningham and Taurasi each scored 13 points in the first half. Cunningham made her fourth 3-pointer of the game to extend Phoenix’s advantage to 77-65 with 2:50 remaining.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points for Indiana (5-15). NaLyssa Smith had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Emma Cannon and Victoria Vivians each scored 12.

