STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Beau Allen threw three touchdown passes and Tarleton routed Houston Christian 49-7 in a nonconference matchup on Saturday.

Tarleton (6-5) snapped a three-game losing streak while Houston Christian (2-9) ends its season losing its last seven.

Allen was 13-of-23 passing for 207 yards. Darius Cooper had six receptions for 155 yards receiving with a touchdown catch for Tarleton. Derrel Kelley III had 24 carries for 239 yards rushing and two scores.

Justin Fomby threw for 152 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Houston Christian (2-9).

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.