PITTSBURGH (AP)Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Saturday night, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss.

Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all tie. It was Tanev’s first goal of the season and it came against the team he played for from 2019-21.

The Kraken won their fourth straight, matching the longest streak for the second-year franchise. Seattle has five wins in its last six games.

Vince Dunn and Gourde also had goals for the Kraken. Martin Jones stopped 36 shots after shutting out Minnesota in Seattle’s previous game.

The Penguins got goals from Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. Crosby also had his 900th career assist.

The Penguins tied it 2-all when Guentzel’s pass went off the stick of Seattle’s Matty Beniers and into the net with 10:09 remaining.

That came just under two minutes after Gourde scored when Tanev kicked the puck to him after having a pass from Morgan Geekie bounce off his knee.

Crosby opened the scoring at 5:24 of the second period by converting a one-timer off a pass from Kris Letang.

Dunn tied it a little less than 2 1/2 minutes later on a slap shot off a faceoff.

NOTES: Six of the Kraken’s seven wins this season are against teams that made the playoffs last year. . The Penguins’ losing streak follows a 4-0-1 start to the season. . Geekie’s three-game goal streak ended. . Kraken center Jared McCann (lower body) missed his second consecutive game. . Penguins winger Josh Archibald was sidelined by an undisclosed injury and centers Jeff Carter and Teddy Blueger sat out with lower-body injuries. Guentzel played after missing practice Friday because of illness.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Penguins: Visit the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports