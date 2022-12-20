A wide-ranging array of talented players comprised the 2022 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team and Freshman All-America Team, announced on Tuesday.
The All-America team consisted of 108 players representing all 15 conferences and 59 schools.
Montana had the most selections with six, including three on special teams, while Sacramento State had five and Chattanooga, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, UIW and Weber State four each.
The first team included the players invited to the upcoming announcements of the national players of the year: the Walter Payton Award with quarterbacks Tim DeMorat of Fordham and Lindsey Scott Jr. of UIW and Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden, and the Buck Buchanan Award with linebackers John Pius of William & Mary and Zeke Vandenburgh of Illinois State and Central Arkansas defensive end David Walker.
In addition, 31 players from 26 schools were named to the Freshman All-America Team, including Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy, the Jerry Rice Award recipient. Idaho, Saint Francis, Towson, UT Martin and William & Mary had two selections each.
—=
2022 STATS PERFORM FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Tim DeMorat, 6-4, 220, senior, Fordham
QB – Lindsey Scott Jr., 5-11, 212, grad, UIW
RB – Jaleel McLaughlin, 5-9, 183, senior, Youngstown State
RB – Jaden Shirden, 5-9, 185, sophomore, Monmouth
FB – Hunter Luepke, 6-1, 236, senior, North Dakota State
WR – Xavier Gipson, 5-9, 180, senior, Stephen. F. Austin
WR – Hayden Hatten, 6-2, 205, redshirt sophomore, Idaho
WR – Fotis Kokosioulis, 5-9, 180, senior, Fordham
TE – Ryan Miller, 6-2, 209, redshirt senior, Furman
OL – McClendon Curtis, 6-6, 328, senior, Chattanooga
OL – Mark Evans II, 6-4, 295, senior, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
OL – Garret Greenfield, 6-6, 305, senior, South Dakota State
OL – Cody Mauch, 6-6, 303, senior, North Dakota State
OL – Luke Newman, 6-5, 301, junior, Holy Cross
DEFENSE
DL – Jay Person, 6-3, 224, junior, Chattanooga
DL – Caleb Sanders, 6-1, 270, senior, South Dakota State
DL – Spencer Waege, 6-5, 282, senior, North Dakota State
DL – David Walker, 6-3, 235, sophomore, Central Arkansas
LB – Johnny Buchanan, 6-0, 230, grad, Delaware
LB – John H. Ford II, 6-3, 230, grad, UT Martin
LB – Aubrey Miller Jr., 6-2, 225, senior, Jackson State
LB – John Pius, 6-2, 230, redshirt sophomore, William & Mary
LB – Zeke Vandenburgh, 6-2, 235, senior, Illinois State
DB – Robby Hauck, 5-10, 185, redshirt senior, Montana
DB – Eddie Heckard, 5-10, 195, junior, Weber State
DB – Marcus Hillman, 6-0, 200, senior, Elon
DB – Alijah Huzzie, 5-11, 190, redshirt sophomore, ETSU
DB – Marte Mapu, 6-3, 216, senior, Sacramento State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Skyler Davis, 5-8, 165, senior, Elon
P – Jake Gerardi, 6-3, 250, redshirt senior, Southern Utah
LS – Robert Soderholm, 6-1, 230, senior, VMI
KR – Abraham Williams, 6-1, 175, sophomore, Weber State
PR – Jarrod Barnes, 5-11, 180, junior, Central Arkansas
AP – Devron Harper, 5-9, 168, junior, Mercer
AP – Dylan Laube, 5-10, 204, junior, New Hampshire
—
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Michael Hiers, 6-1, 211, junior, Samford
RB – Geno Hess, 5-8, 222, senior, Southeast Missouri
RB – Cameron Skattebo, 5-10, 212, sophomore, Sacramento State
WR – Taylor Grimes, 5-11, 188, senior, UIW
WR – Joey Hobert, 5-11, 180, sophomore, Utah Tech
WR – Andrei Iosivas, 6-3, 200, senior, Princeton
TE – Thomas Greaney, 6-5, 255, senior, UAlbany
TE – Marshel Martin, 6-2, 210, junior, Sacramento State
OL – John Allen, 6-1, 310, junior, Southeastern Louisiana
OL – Nick Amoah, 6-3, 285, senior, UC Davis
OL – Zack Gieg, 6-1, 287, senior, Southeast Missouri
OL – Nash Jensen, 6-4, 329, senior, North Dakota State
OL – Mason McCormick, 6-4, 305, senior, South Dakota State
OL – Colby Sorsdal, 6-6, 305, senior, William & Mary
DEFENSE
DL – Ty French, 6-3, 230, junior, Gardner-Webb
DL – Malik Hamm, 6-3, 246, senior, Lafayette
DL – Isaiah Land 6-4, 225, redshirt senior, Florida A&M
DL – Devonnsha Maxwell, 6-3, 296, senior, Chattanooga
LB – Joe Andreessen, 6-1, 232, senior, Bryant
LB – Kelechi Anyalebechi, 6-0, 240, grad, UIW
LB – BJ Davis, 6-2, 190, junior, South Carolina State
LB – Patrick O’Connell, 6-2, 230, redshirt senior, Montana
LB – Tristan Wheeler, 6-2, 228, redshirt junior, Richmond
DB – Khalil Baker, 6-0, 185, junior, North Carolina Central
DB – Montrae Braswell, 6-0, 190, junior, Missouri State
DB – Justin Ford, 6-2, 200, redshirt senior, Montana
DB – Benny Sapp III, 6-1, 205, senior, Northern Iowa
DB – Kedrick Whitehead, 5-11, 195, redshirt senior, Delaware
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Kyle Sentkowski, 6-0, 200, senior, Sacramento State
P – Patrick Rohrbach, 5-11, 177, freshman, Montana
LS – Dalton Godfrey, 6-2, 240, senior, South Dakota
KR – Malik Flowers 6-2, 202, redshirt senior, Montana
PR – Junior Bergen, 5-11, 184, sophomore, Montana
AP – Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., 5-9, 189, senior, UC Davis
AP – Deonte McMahon, 5-9, 185, senior, McNeese
—
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Parker McKinney, 6-3, 208, redshirt senior, Eastern Kentucky
QB – Shedeur Sanders, 6-2, 215, sophomore, Jackson State
RB – Ailym Ford, 5-9, 213, junior, Chattanooga
RB – ShunDerrick Powell, 5-7, 168, sophomore, North Alabama
RB – Bhayshul Tuten, 5-11, 195, sophomore, North Carolina A&T
WR – Darion Chafin, 6-3, 195, grad, UIW
WR – Xavier Smith, 5-10, 170, grad, Florida A&M
WR – Joshua Tomas, 5-11, 190, grad, Georgetown
TE – Tucker Kraft, 6-5, 255, junior, South Dakota State
OL – Noah Atagi, 6-6, 335, junior, Weber State
OL – Henry Byrd, 6-5, 310, senior, Princeton
OL – Nick Correia, 6-6, 330, redshirt junior, Rhode Island
OL – Matthan Hatchie, 6-2, 310, senior, UT Martin
OL – Jaylin Hendrix, 6-4, 315, senior, Central Arkansas
OL – Rush Reimer, 6-5, 302, sophomore, Montana State
DEFENSE
DL – Donnell Brown, 6-3, 230, redshirt sophomore, Saint Francis
DL – Truman Jones, 6-4, 242, senior, Harvard
DL – Nate Lynn, 6-3, 255, junior, William & Mary
DL – Josiah Silver, 6-2, 236, sophomore, New Hampshire
DL – BJ Thompson, 6-6, 235, senior, Stephen F. Austin
LB – Liam Anderson, 6-3, 230, senior Holy Cross
LB – Rodney Dansby, 6-0, 225, junior, Houston Christian
LB – Matthew Jackson, 6-2, 215, redshirt senior, Eastern Kentucky
LB – Callahan O’Reilly, 6-2, 230, senior, Montana State
LB – Antoine Williams, 5-10, 196, redshirt sophomore, Austin Peay
DB – Maxwell Anderson, 5-11, 170, junior, Weber State
DB – Luke Glenna, 5-11, 189, senior, St. Thomas
DB – Jack Henderson, 6-3, 205, sophomore, Southeastern Louisiana
DB – Lawrence Johnson, 6-0, 196, senior, Southeast Missouri
DB – Raequan Ousley, 5-11, 170, junior, Gardner-Webb
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Matthew Cook, 5-11, 199, junior, Northern Iowa
PK – Ethan Gettman, 6-4, 190, junior, Bryant
P – Trey Wilhoit, 5-10, 175, sophomore, Eastern Illinois
LS – Jackson Hayes, 6-0, 225, graduate student, Campbell
KR – Anthony Frederick, 5-11, 180, senior, Bryant
PR – D’Ago Hunter, 5-6, 160, redshirt senior, Towson
AP – Asher O’Hara, 6-0, 196, junior, Sacramento State
AP – Jacob Saylors, 5-11, 195, senior, ETSU
—
2022 STATS PERFORM FCS FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Gevani McCoy, 6-0, 175, Idaho
RB – Sam Franklin, 5-10, 195, UT Martin
RB – Joshua Pitsenberger, 6-0, 205, Yale
RB – Desmond Reid, 5-8, 170, Western Carolina
WR – Seth Anderson, 6-0, 178, Charleston Southern
WR – Makai Jackson, 6-0, 190, Saint Francis
WR – Elijah Sarratt, 6-3, 205, Saint Francis
TE – Josh Cuevas, 6-5, 245, Cal Poly
OL – Bryce Goodner, 6-2, 299, Chattanooga
OL – Ayden Knapkin, 6-7, 260, Idaho
OL – Nathan Mejia, 6-3, 295, Sacramento State
OL – Jarod Russell, 6-4, 315, UT Martin
OL – Dan Volpe, 6-6, 305, Towson
DEFENSE
DL – Edward Bobino, 6-3, 320, Stephen F. Austin
DL – Finn Claypool, 6-1, 240, Drake
DL – Kobe McClendon, 6-1, 247, Lindenwood
DL – Eric O’Neill, 6-3, 240, LIU
LB – Kohner Cullimore, 5-11, 225, Southern Utah
LB – Micah Davey, 6-2, 236, McNeese
LB – Eli Ennis, 6-2, 205, Nicholls
LB – Mason Woods, 6-0, 200, Towson
DB – Wedner Cadet, 6-1, 170, Georgetown
DB – Rex Connors, 6-1, 203, UC Davis
DB – Jalen Jones, 6-0, 185, William & Mary
DB – Fred Perry, 5-11, 190, Jacksonville State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Riley Callaghan, 6-3, 190, Southeastern Louisiana
P – Patrick Rohrbach, 5-11, 177, Montana
LS – Nick Levy, 5-10, 210, William & Mary
KR – Keith Jenkins Jr., 6-1, 185, Morgan State
PR – Kole Wilson, 5-9, 167, UIW
AP – Travis Hunter, 6-1, 165, Jackson State