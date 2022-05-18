TAMPERE, Finland (AP)Sweden prevailed in a penalty shootout to edge host Finland 3-2 Wednesday for its fourth straight victory at the ice hockey world championship.

Emil Bemstrom was the only player to score in the shootout to lift Sweden to the top of Group B in Tampere with 11 points. Finland is a point behind in second.

After Adam Larsson gave the Swedes a 1-0 lead in the opening period, Mikko Lehtonen and Sami Vatanen rallied the Finns to a 2-1 advantage after the second.

Joel Kellman scored 6:38 into the final period for Sweden to force overtime.

In Group A in Helsinki, Denis Malgin scored a short-handed goal and added an assist to lead Switzerland to a 5-3 win over Slovakia. The Swiss top the group with 12 points after four wins from four games.

Canada has nine points in second with a game in hand.

Earlier, Hugo Gallet scored 1:04 into overtime to give France a 2-1 comeback victory over Italy, the team’s second win in the tournament.

In another Group B game, Norway beat Austria 5-3 for its second victory.

