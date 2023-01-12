LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Jalen Blackmon had 21 points in Stetson’s 80-51 win over Bellarmine on Thursday night.

Blackmon shot 7 for 11, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Hatters (10-6, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Luke Brown scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc. Josh Smith recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Peter Suder finished with 14 points for the Knights (7-11, 2-3). Alec Pfriem added nine points for Bellarmine. Garrett Tipton also recorded eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Stetson visits Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine hosts FGCU.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.