LONDON (AP)American goalkeeper Zack Steffen blundered to gift Liverpool a goal in Manchester City’s 3-2 loss in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday.

City was already trailing 1-0 at Wembley when Steffen’s allowed Sadio Mane to score Liverpool’s second in a meeting of the English Premier League’s top teams.

Receiving a tame back pass from John Stones, Steffen dawdled controlling the ball rather than using his second touch to clear. It gave time for Mane race into the penalty area to put him under pressure and slide in to nudge the ball over the line.

City manager Pep Guardiola said he didn’t regret his strategy of giving Steffen playing time in the FA Cup and resting first-choice goalkeeper Ederson.

”This can happen,” Guardiola said. ”It’s an accident. I’m pretty sure that Zack doesn’t want to do it. It’s football and sometimes the strikers miss the chances in front of the keepers.”

