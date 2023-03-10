St. Louis City know they must stay humble ahead of a trip to the Portland Timbers, even if the expansion side believe they have shown themselves to be “a great team”.

Little was expected of St. Louis heading into their debut season in MLS, but they have thrived in those circumstances.

A shock 3-2 win at Austin FC was followed by a 3-1 defeat of Charlotte FC in St. Louis’ home opener, maintaining an unlikely 100 percent record.

That will be put on the line in Portland, but St. Louis are ready to prove their doubters wrong all over again.

“Many people underrated us and felt like we didn’t have a good team, but we have good individuals who work together,” said midfielder Eduard Lowen.

“Some other teams have great individual players but aren’t a great team together like we are.”

Lowen added: “The most important thing is that we keep going this way, that we don’t start thinking we’re going to be the best team.

“We have to stay humble and work hard. It’s a realistic goal to want to get to the playoffs. We don’t want to just play for fun; of course we want to get to the playoffs.

“It’s a long way, we have to keep going like this.”

That realism is shared by St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, who added: “Winning these two games, it doesn’t mean anything yet.

“It means we had a good start but we can still finish 14th. We haven’t achieved anything yet. We had a good start, but we need to keep working, keep grinding and to make it even better.”

Portland are returning home after winning against Sporting Kansas City but then losing at Los Angeles FC.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland Timbers – Evander

After a quiet debut against Sporting KC, Evander was heavily involved for the Timbers at LAFC. He scored his first MLS goal from one of four shots, hitting the target with three. Evander will have a key role to play in Portland’s attack moving forward.

St. Louis City – Tim Parker

Parker is one of the most experienced MLS players in the St. Louis squad and marked his team debut with a goal. But as a defender, he would have hoped for the team to be a little tighter at the back so far. For Parker and his defensive colleagues, a first clean sheet will be a target.

MATCH PREDICTION – PORTLAND WIN

Trips to Portland in expansion seasons do not tend to end particularly well, with the Timbers losing just one of their seven previous such home matches. Since that sole loss to Orlando City in 2015, Portland are unbeaten in five, winning the last three.

At the very least, the Timbers will expect to prolong that wait for a St. Louis clean sheet, having netted in 22 straight regular season games – the longest active streak in MLS and tied for the longest in team history.

There would be no great shame in slipping up now for St. Louis, given only the Seattle Sounders in 2009 previously won their first three games as an expansion franchise.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Portland50.8 percent

St. Louis City23.3 percent

Draw25.9 percent