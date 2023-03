Adv25

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, March 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

9 p.m.

ESPN – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

ESPNU – NJCAA Tournament: TBD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU – High-School Basketball Skills Competition: From Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: France at Ireland, Group B

7:30 p.m.

TNT – CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage: El Salvador at U.S., Group D

XFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 – Houston at D.C.

—–

Tuesday, March 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN – NIT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 – NIT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU – Cornell at Syracuse

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN – High-School All-Star Game: From Chicago

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT – Miami at Toronto

10 p.m.

TNT – New Orleans at Golden State

NBA G-LEAGE BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 – Playoffs: TBD

12 p.m.

ESPN2 – Playoffs: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Croatia at Turkey, Group D

7 p.m.

FS1 – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Latvia at Wales, Group D (Taped)

11 p.m.

FS1 – International Friendly: Germany vs. Belgium, Cologne, Germany (Taped)

—–

Wednesday, March 29

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU – Louisville at Kentucky

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF – Augusta National Women’s Amateur: First Round, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, Ga.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN – Dallas at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN – Minnesota at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT – NY Islanders at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT – Minnesota at Colorado

—–

Thursday, March 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 – AFL: Richmond at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

12:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 – Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU – Tennessee at LSU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 – NIT Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF – Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Second Round, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio

7 p.m.

GOLF – LPGA Tour: The LA Open, First Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN – Chicago White Sox at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT – Boston at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT – New Orleans at Denver

NBA G-LEAGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 – Playoffs: TBD

—–

Friday, March 31

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS1 – AFL: Richmond at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN – Formula 1: Qualifying, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 – PBA: The USBC Masters, Match Play, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Dallas

ESPN2 – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Dallas

ESPNU – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Dallas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Dallas

ESPN2 – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Dallas

ESPNU – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Dallas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU – Duke at Virginia

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF – Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Third Round, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio

7 p.m.

GOLF – LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

SHO – Bellator 293: Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James (Heavyweights), Temecula, Calif.

NBA G-LEAGE BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 – Playoffs: TBD

XFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FX – Seattle at Arlington

—–

Saturday, April 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 – AFL: Sydney at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

FS1 – NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

10 a.m.

FS1 – NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

1 p.m.

FS1 – NASCAR Xfinity Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

7 p.m.

FS1 – NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN – Formula 1: The Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBS – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Houston

9 p.m.

CBS – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Houston

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU – Michigan at Maryland

3 p.m.

ESPNU – Rutgers at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU – Rutgers at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 – Texas at Oklahoma

GOLF

12 p.m.

NBC – Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

1 p.m.

CW – LIV Golf League: Second Round, Orange County National, Orlando, Fla.

GOLF – PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio

3:30 p.m.

NBC – PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio

6 p.m.

GOLF – LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU – NLL: Buffalo at Toronto

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN – PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FOX – Regional Coverage: TBA

9:30 p.m.

FS1 – Cleveland at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC – Boston at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

ESPN2 – New Jersey at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA – Premier League: Leeds United at Arsenal

12 p.m.

ABC – Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich

12:30 p.m.

USA – Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea

7:30 p.m.

FOX – MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS – NWSL: Portland FC at Kansas City

XFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 – San Antonio at Vegas

—–

Sunday, April 2

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

NBC – NTT IndyCar Series: The PPG 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

FS1 – NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

7 p.m.

FS1 – NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FOX – PBA: The USBC Masters, Finals, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPNU – Florida St. at Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS – HBCU All-Star Game: From Houston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

ABC – NCAA Tournament: TBD, National Championship, Dallas

ESPN2 – NCAA Tournament: TBD, National Championship, Dallas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU – Ohio St. at Penn St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 – Texas at Oklahoma

5 p.m.

ESPNU – Stanford at UCLA

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW – LIV Golf League: Final Round, Orange County National, Orlando, Fla.

GOLF – PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio

2:30 p.m.

NBC – PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio

6 p.m.

GOLF – LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN – Philadelphia at Texas

ESPN2 – Philadelphia at Texas

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT – NY Rangers at Washington

3:30 p.m.

TNT – Boston at St. Louis

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS – PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

4 p.m.

CBSSN – PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, Championship Round, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA – Premier League: Southampton at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA – Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United

—–