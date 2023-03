(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, March 25

AHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN – Cleveland at Toronto

ATHLETES UNLIMITED BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN – Week 5: Team Harrison vs. Team Hillmon, Dallas

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 – AFL: St. Kilda at Western

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 – AFL: Gold Coast at Essendon

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 – AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 – NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

1:30 p.m.

FS1 – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

5 p.m.

FS1 – NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN – Top Rank Main Card: Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey (Lightweights), Fresno, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 – Texas A&M at Tennessee

2 p.m.

SECN – Arkansas at LSU

9 p.m.

PAC-12N – Arizona at Arizona St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU – NJCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hutchinson, Kan.

3 p.m.

CBS – Division II Tournament: West Liberty vs. Nova Southeastern, Championship, Evansville, Ind.

6 p.m.

TBS – NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Kansas St., Elite Eight, New York

8:30 p.m.

TBS – NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Gonzaga, Elite Eight, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN – NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Maryland, Sweet Sixteen, Greenville, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN – NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. South Carolina, Sweet Sixteen, Greenville, S.C.

4 p.m.

ABC – NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen, Seattle

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 – NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech, Sweet Sixteen, Seattle

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU – NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Boston U., Quarterfinal, Manchester, N.H.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU – NCAA Tournament: St. Could St. vs. Minnesota, Quarterfinal, Fargo, N.D.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU – Virginia at Notre Dame

5 p.m.

BTN – Penn St. at Maryland

7 p.m.

BTN – Johns Hopkins at Michigan

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN – Notre Dame at Virginia

2:30 p.m.

BTN – Ohio St. at Penn St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN – Maryland at Indiana

SECN – Mississippi St. at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN – Virginia at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

ACCN – NC State at Louisville

5 p.m.

PAC-12N – UCLA at Oregon

SECN – Alabama at Tennessee

6 p.m.

ACCN – Clemson at Georgia Tech

7 p.m.

PAC-12N – Arizona at Washington

SECN – LSU at Mississippi

9 p.m.

ESPN2 – Florida at Arkansas

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N – Indiana at Southern Cal

FIGURE SKATING

6:30 a.m.

USA – ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Men’s Free, Saitama, Japan

8 p.m.

NBC – ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Saitama, Japan (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 – Bassmaster Classic: The 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Toyota, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Round of 16, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

12 p.m.

NBC – PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Quarterfinals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

5 p.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club – Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF – LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Crown Colony Golf & Country Club, Lee County, Fla.

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 – The Dubai World Cup: From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai

6 p.m.

CNBC – The Louisiana Derby: From Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNEWS – NLL: Buffalo at San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4:30 p.m.

ESPN – UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, San Antonio, Texas

7 p.m.

ESPN – UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen (Bantamweights), San Antonio, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

3 a.m.

MLBN – Spring Training: Oakland (Split Squad) vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN – Spring Training: Houston vs. Miami, Cape Coral, Fla. (Taped)

9 a.m.

MLBN – Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla. (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN – Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN – Spring Training: Arizona vs. Seattle (Split Squad), Peoria, Ariz.

9 p.m.

MLBN – Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLBN – Spring Training: Boston at Tampa Bay (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLBN – Spring Training: St. Louis (Split Squad) vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Sunday)

MLBN – Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV – Milwaukee at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV – Raptors 905 at Greensboro

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN – Tampa Bay at Boston

8 p.m.

ABC – Washington at Pittsburgh

10:30 p.m.

NHLN – St. Louis at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

FS2 – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Switzerland at Belarus, Group I

3:30 p.m.

FS2 – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Norway at Spain, Group A

4:30 p.m.

FOX – MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN – NWSL: Chicago at San Diego FC

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS – Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

XFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ABC – Seattle at Orlando

7 p.m.

FX – St. Louis at Vegas

Sunday, March 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m.

FS1 – AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 – NHRA: Qualifying, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

CNBC – FIM MotoGP: Round 5, Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)

2 p.m.

CBSSN – FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN – FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FOX – NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

7 p.m.

FS1 – NHRA: The NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC – Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 11, Seattle (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN – Missouri at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ESPN – Arkansas at LSU

3 p.m.

SECN – Kentucky at Alabama

7 p.m.

PAC-12N – Arizona at Arizona St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBS – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

5 p.m.

CBS – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

9 p.m.

ESPN – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Bridgeport, Conn.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Allentown, Pa.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU – Penn at Cornell

7 p.m.

BTN – Rutgers at Ohio St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN – Duke at Pittsburgh

2 p.m.

ACCN – Clemson at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

BTN – Minnesota at Northwestern

2 p.m.

ESPNU – Radford at Winthrop

3 p.m.

PAC-12N – UCLA at Oregon

4 p.m.

ACCN – Syracuse at Notre Dame

5 p.m.

PAC-12N – Arizona St. at California

6 p.m.

SECN – Missouri at Alabama

FISHING

11 a.m.

FS1 – Bassmaster Classic: The 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Toyota, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.

12 p.m.

FOX – Bassmaster Classic: The 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Toyota, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Semifinals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

3 p.m.

NBC – PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Championship, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club – Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF – LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Crown Colony Golf & Country Club, Lee County, Fla.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 – NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

3:30 a.m.

MLBN – Spring Training: St. Louis (Split Squad) vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN – Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

9 a.m.

MLBN – Spring Training: Kansas City vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN – Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN – Spring Training: Seattle vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.

9 p.m.

MLBN – Spring Training: LA Angels at LA Dodgers

12 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN – Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla. (Taped)

3 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN – Spring Training: San Francisco at Oakland (Taped)

6 a.m. (Sunday)

MLBN – Spring Training: Arizona vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV – Memphis at Atlanta

8:30 p.m.

NBATV – Minnesota at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN – Colorado at Arizona

6 p.m.

NHLN – Toronto at Nashville

PHF HOCKEY

9 p.m.

ESPN2 – PHF Tournament: Minnesota vs. Toronto, Final, Tempe, Ariz.

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS – PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Albuquerque, N.M.

8 p.m.

CBSSN – PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, Championship Round, Albuquerque, N.M.

SKIING

12 p.m.

NBC – FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Soldeu, Andorra (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

FS1 – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Denmark at Kazakhstan, Group H

11:45 a.m.

FS2 – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Iceland at Liechtenstein, Group J

2:30 p.m.

FS2 – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Portugal at Luxemburg, Group J

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS – Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

XFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC – San Antonio at Arlington

