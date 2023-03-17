Nico Estevez has confirmed Jesus Jimenez is in line to make his FC Dallas debut in Saturday’s meeting with Sporting Kansas City at Toyota Stadium.

Dallas signed Jimenez last month on the back of the Spanish forward scoring nine goals and assisting three more for Toronto FC in 2022. He has had to sit out Dallas’ first three games – a defeat to Minnesota United, a win against the LA Galaxy and a draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps – but has now been cleared to play.

“He’s back,” Estevez said. “He got his passport this week and has trained with us. Now it’s about how fit he is. He had a good training session (on Thursday), but we’ve had to manage his load because he’s missed time. We’ll see how fit he can get and how much he can help the team.

“He will bring us experience and goals. He also brings an understanding of the game.”

Estevez also confirmed he is prepared to play Jimenez alongside Jesus Ferreira in a two-striker system, which could pose some problems for Sporting KC.

Peter Vermes’ side has yet to score through its first three games, though it has kept back-to-back clean sheets with the defense proving stronger than the attack.

Sporting remains without captain Johnny Russell and Alan Pulido is not expected to play, but head coach Vermes believes his side can get on the scoresheet this weekend.

“I maintain the same thing,” he said. “If you’re focused on what you’re supposed to do when your team doesn’t have the ball, a majority of the solutions are there. That’s why concentration is incredibly important.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Dallas – Jesus Ferreira

With Jimenez likely to wait for his debut from the substitutes’ bench, Ferreira should again lead the line for Dallas. The United States international has four goals and two assists in nine regular-season games against Sporting.

Sporting KC – Erik Thommy

Vermes’ men have failed to score this season despite having an MLS-high 26 shots on target, including 11 across their past two games. Sporting quite simply needs to be more clinical with its chances and none more so than Thommy, who has had more on-target attempts (10) than any other player in the division.

MATCH PREDICTION – DALLAS WIN

– Dallas has collected four points from its opening three games for the fifth season running, while Sporting has yet to get off the mark with its first victory.

– Sporting KC has not scored or conceded a goal in 263 minutes of action, something it will have to put right in an attacking sense if it is to come away with three points.

– Dallas beat Sporting in the teams’ most recent encounter to snap a four-game winless run in the series, and will fancy its chances of making it back-to-back victories.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

FC Dallas – 48.6 percent

Sporting Kansas City – 23.9 percent

Draw – 27.5 percent