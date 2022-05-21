Daniel Salloi emphasized the importance of Sporting Kansas City’s 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids in midweek, as they lifted themselves off the foot of the Western Conference.

Salloi scored both of Sporting’s goals on Wednesday as they claimed just a third win of what has been a difficult season.

Next up are the San Jose Earthquakes, and Salloi did not shy away from stressing how vital the win over the Rapids could be.

“These are the situations that test the team and how you react. This is big,” said the 2021 MLS All-Star. “I’m not saying we made up for it, but this is how we have to react and move on.”

Manager Peter Vermes, meanwhile, was thrilled for Salloi, who has now doubled his tally for the season.

“He’s got the ability, as he’s shown tonight to do an individual solo and score on the first one. The second one was a little bit more opportunistic, but you have still got to finish it. Great two goals by him. It was important,” Vermes said.

However, Salloi soured his own night, having been sent off late on, and he will not be available to face San Jose, who this week appointed a new technical director – John Wolyniec.

“I’m excited to welcome John and his family to San Jose,” general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “John has extensive knowledge of MLS and understands what it takes to be successful. He also has a track record of success developing young players for one of the preeminent youth systems in the league.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose Earthquakes – Jamiro Monteiro

Jamiro Monteiro recorded his first career MLS brace in San Jose’s 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday. Montiero has three goals already this season, one off the most he’s scored in a single season in his MLS career (four in his first MLS season in 2019).

Sporting Kansas City – Tim Melia

Goalkeeper Tim Melia made three saves in Sporting’s win over the Rapids, from four shots on target faced.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Kansas City have lost only one of their last 11 matches against San Jose (W7 D3, including a penalty shootout win). Sporting have won three of the last five visits to San Jose (D1 L1) after going winless in 18 straight matches at the Earthquakes from 2001 to April 2016 (D5 L13, incl. playoffs).

– San Jose have won three consecutive home matches after winning only three of its previous 19 MLS contests at PayPal Park (D8 L8).

– Going back to last season, San Jose have lost only one of its last 10 home league games (W4 D5), a 3-1 defeat to the Red Bulls on the opening day of this season.

– Kansas City are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Rapids on Wednesday that saw each team have two players sent off. Kansas City were the first MLS team to win a match while having multiple players receive red cards since Orlando City did so against D.C. United in September 2017.

– Salloi scored both goals for SKC in their Wednesday win and also received one of their red cards, after being sent off in the waning moments of the match. Salloi is the fifth player in MLS history to notch a brace and be sent off in the same match, joining Ted Chronopoulos, Taylor Twellman, Obafemi Martins and Ola Kamara.