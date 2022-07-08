Montreal boss Wilfried Nancy maintained his side did not deserve to lose 4-0 to the LA Galaxy last time out, as they look towards a clash with the Western Conference’s bottom side Sporting Kansas City.

Nancy’s men followed up back-to-back wins with that comprehensive loss to go three points behind Eastern Conference leaders New York Red Bulls, but the Montreal boss believes it was not the result their performance warranted.

“The result is a little severe. The third goal was difficult to take. We created dangerous opportunities, but we weren’t able to score,” he recalled.

“If you look at the content of the game, we don’t deserve to concede four goals, but we still did. We need to be better in that aspect. But the result is not reflective of how we played.”

Montreal’s 4-0 loss last time out was their heaviest MLS defeat since a 7-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City in March 2019.

Kansas City, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 loss to the Red Bulls last week as their poor season continued, and though boss Peter Vermes was frustrated by their wastefulness, he moved to praise 19-year-old defender Kayden Pierre for his performances since breaking into the team.

“That’s it. We had great chances, we were very busy from the opening whistle but just couldn’t hit the net. We were off… the reason, I don’t know,” he said.

On Pierre, Vermes added: “He’s a kid that really has something, he’s really doing a good job. In the last couple of games that he’s played he has played very well, been very consistent.

“I told him after one of the games, the standard he hit that day was the standard he had to keep going forward, and he’s doing that. He’s making big strides and he’s got a great future in front of him.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CF Montreal – Romell Quioto

The Honduran’s six goals and three assists mean only Djordje Mihailovic (seven goals, three assists) has contributed to more goals for Montreal this season, and he should be licking his lips at the prospect of facing the Western Conference’s bottom team.

Sporting Kansas City – Johnny Russell

The Scotland international has scored five goals in 18 MLS appearances for Kansas City this season, and will be expected to play a key role if the visitors are to clinch a rare victory.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Sporting Kansas City have lost only one of their last eight MLS matches against CF Montreal (W5 D2), with that reverse coming on their last visit in 2018.

– Sporting’s last match against Montreal was a 7-1 home victory in March 2019, the most goals Sporting has ever scored, and Montreal has ever conceded, in an MLS match.

– Sporting Kansas City suffered its league-high 11th loss of the season on Sunday in a 1-0 defeat to the Red Bulls. Excluding 2020’s expanded playoff field, only four of the 42 teams that have lost 11 or more of its first 19 games of a season went on to make the playoffs.

– Monday’s 4-0 defeat to the Galaxy was just the third time this season that CF Montreal have failed to score in a match this season. Only Austin, LAFC and New England (2 each) have been shut out less often than Montreal in 2022.

– Despite their struggles all season, the last two games are the first time Sporting has gone consecutive league games without scoring in over three years, since May 2019. Kansas City haven’t gone three straight games in a single season without a goal since June-July 2010, in Peter Vermes’ first full season in charge.