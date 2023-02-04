HOUSTON (AP)Marek Nelson had 23 points and Pierce Spencer scored the game’s final five points in Nicholls State’s 92-91 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday night.

Spencer hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds to go and, after a Houston Christian turnover, grabbed the rebound of his own miss, was fouled and hit two free throws with six seconds left to cap the scoring. Edoardo Del Cadia stole the ball from Pierce Bazil a couple seconds later to seal it.

Nelson had five rebounds for the Colonels (11-11, 6-4 Southland Conference) and Spencer finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Latrell Jones recorded 11 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).

The Huskies (7-17, 4-7) were led by Maks Klanjscek, who recorded 24 points and two steals. Brycen Long added 19 points for Houston Christian. Sam Hofman also had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Nicholls State hosts New Orleans and Houston Christian visits Texas A&M-CC.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.