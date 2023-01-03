MADRID (AP)The Spanish league on Tuesday filed criminal complaints against Valladolid fans who aimed racist insults against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior.

The league said it presented audiovisual evidence of the insults in filing a complaint of hate crimes to local courts. The league also asked the Spanish soccer federation to look into the incident and consider a possible punishment for Valladolid.

Vinicius took to social media to complain about the insults he was subjected to during Madrid’s 2-0 win at Valladolid on Friday. The Brazil international said ”racists continue going to stadiums” and ”the league isn’t doing anything” about it.

It wasn’t the first time Vinicius, who is Black, has been targeted by racists while playing in Spain.

Last year, a large group of Atletico Madrid fans chanted ”Vinicius, you are a monkey” outside Metropolitano Stadium before Madrid’s 2-1 win in September. Spanish state prosecutors closed a probe into that case citing a lack of sufficient evidence to identify potential perpetrators of the hate crime.

Vinicius was also targeted by a fan who racially insulted him after a ”clasico” against Barcelona in 2021.

—

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports