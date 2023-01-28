HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Austin Crowley’s 24 points helped Southern Miss defeat Texas State 67-58 on Saturday.

Crowley had seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles (19-4, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference). Felipe Haase scored 17 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line. DeAndre Pinckney recorded 10 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

Nighael Ceaser led the way for the Bobcats (11-12, 4-6) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Mason also scored 12 points for Texas State. Drue Drinnon had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.