NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Nic Baker, Romeir Elliott and Javon Williams Jr. each had a short-yardage touchdown run in the second quarter when Southern Illinois scored all its points and the the Salukis held on to beat Illinois State 19-14 on Saturday night.

Illinois State (2-2, 0-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) scored the final touchdown of the night on Zack Annexstad’s 2-yard toss to Daniel Sobkowicz with 9:55 remaining. On the Cardinals’ final possession, Annexstad led a 15-play drive to the Southern Illinois 13 with 1:40 to play, but he was sacked by Richie Hagarty on fourth-and-8 to end it.

Baker scored on a 1-yard run to open the second quarter. About four minutes later, the Salukis went 78 yards in just three plays and scored on Williams’ 2-yard burst. Elliott stretched the lead to 19-0 on his 2-yard TD run that capped an 85-yard drive.

Baker was 15-of-19 passing for 143 yards for Southern Illinois (3-2, 2-0). Elliott ran for 74 yards on 15 carries and Williams finished with 32 yards rushing.

Annexstad completed 26 of 47 passes for 243 yards with two touchdown passes.

