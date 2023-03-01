HOUSTON (AP)Roger McFarlane had 17 points, Brody Rowbury added a double-double and Southeast Louisiana cruised to an 80-64 victory over Houston Christian on Wednesday night.

McFarlane added eight rebounds and three steals for the Lions (18-13, 12-6 Southland Conference). Rowbury finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Boogie Anderson scored 15 on 7-of-14 shooting.

Pierce Bazil led the Huskies (10-21, 7-11) with 23 points. Tristan Moore added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bonke Maring contributed nine points, four assists and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.