Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl acknowledged there will be subtle changes to Burnley’s play style when the Saints visit Turf Moor on Thursday.

Burnley opted to sack long-term manager Sean Dyche before the managerless Clarets, led by a mix of backroom coaching staff and captain Ben Mee, drew 1-1 at West Ham.

That leaves the Lancashire side three points adrift of safety, but Hasenhuttl expects a different proposition when his side travel north to the relegation strugglers.

“He was there for a long time and you could see his team played with a philosophy,” he said.

“When somebody like him leaves, it is normal things are a little different.

“They tried to use spaces more against West Ham, they played more football and their fullbacks were higher. They have changed small margins, but the players and behaviour is the same.

“It is never an easy place to go. You have to expect a tough atmosphere and be resistant. They are fighting for their lives. It is not always about nice football, it is about defending your goal.”

Southampton, meanwhile, recovered from a 6-0 thrashing by Chelsea to defeat Arsenal 1-0 last time out.

With uncertainty surrounding who will take charge against the Saints, midfielder Jack Cork offered his thoughts and pointed towards the success of Southampton and Wolves as an inspiration.

“It shows how up and down the Premier League can be. You have to stick to what you’re good at,” he said.

“The Premier League is a difficult league, teams around you can have a good season and then the next doesn’t go to plan.

“It’s difficult to have consistency in the Premier League because when you’re successful, teams around you are always wanting to do what you’ve done.

“If you take your foot off the gas for a few weeks, then you’re going to start slipping.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Wout Weghorst

Wout Weghorst scored his second Premier League goal for Burnley in their 1-1 away draw with West Ham, with his other goal also coming away from home against Brighton. He’s scored with two of his four shots in away games but failed with all 12 efforts at goal at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

Southampton – Jan Bednarek

Jan Bednarek has scored four goals in his last 17 Premier League games, more than he had in his first 110 appearances in the competition (3). Three of these strikes have been the first goal of the game, while two of them have proved to be the winning goal in the match.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Following their 1-0 win at Turf Moor last season, Southampton are looking to pick up back-to-back away league wins against Burnley for just the second time, previously doing so in 2006 and 2007 in the Championship.

– Southampton have lost two of their last three Premier League games against sides in the relegation zone (W1), as many as they had in their previous 14 (W8 D4). However, they’ve not lost consecutive such matches since November 2003.

– Southampton haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games, shipping 35 goals in total in this run (2.7 per game).

– Burnley won their last home league game 3-2 against Everton, scoring more goals in that victory than they had in their previous eight at Turf Moor combined (2). The Clarets haven’t won consecutive home league games since December 2020.

– Southampton beat Arsenal 1-0 in their last Premier League game, having conceded 15 goals in their five league games before this (D1 L4). However, Saints have conceded in each of their last 10 away league games (24 goals in total) since a 1-0 win at Watford in October.