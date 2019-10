SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The South Walton Seahawks and the Rutherford Rams faced off in a class 4A district game on Monday night.

The game was called at halftime because of lightening and will not be finished until Monday, October 28.

South Walton was up 21-14 at the half.

The Seahawks will play at Freeport on Friday night.

The Rams will travel to Gadsden County on Friday.