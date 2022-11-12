BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Mark Gronowski threw for 283 yards with a touchdown and he added a rushing score, and South Dakota Sate beat Illinois State 31-7 on Saturday to run the table in the Missouri Valley Football Conference for the first time in program history.

South Dakota State (10-1, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference) set a school record for consecutive victories with 10. The previos mark of nine was first set in 1928 and was matched with a streak that carried over between the 1950 (last three games) and 1951 (first six games) seasons.

Jadon Janke caught five passes for 139 yards for SDSU, which is the outright conference champion. SDSU announced it set a regular-season average attendance record of 15,561.

South Dakota State held Illinois State (5-5, 3-4) to seven first downs and 100 total yards.

